Fox Faced Legal Backlash After A Family Guy Season 3 Parody Stirred Trouble

Despite being on network television, Seth MacFarlane's irreverent animated sitcom "Family Guy" can get away with a lot of edgy humor. With over 20 seasons under its belt, the show's reputation precedes it, and audiences are well-aware that the series is actively trying to push buttons through provocative satire and parody. However, during the show's original three-season run, before it got canceled and eventually resurrected thanks to a second wind from DVD sales, "Family Guy" didn't have the same power. That's why Fox initially refused to air one particular episode.

"When You Wish Upon a Weinstein" now sits firmly as part of the third season of "Family Guy," but it became an infamous installment after Fox axed the episode before it even aired. The episode in question finds dimwitted patriarch Peter Griffin (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) scammed by a man selling volcano insurance, something wholly unnecessary in Quahog, Rhode Island. After losing a bunch of money, Peter's friends Quagmire and Cleveland suggest hiring a lawyer with a Jewish name to help him with his money problems. The entire premise is based on the stereotype that Jewish people are better with money than anyone else. Lo and behold, a lawyer named Max Weinstein (voiced by Peter Reigert) suddenly finds his car broken down in front of the Griffin home, giving Peter exactly what he needs to get his money back.

Fox felt the episode could potentially be viewed as antisemitic, and they opted not to risk any backlash from audience members who didn't understand the intended humor behind Peter's stupidity. The episode would eventually get a special presentation on Adult Swim in 2003, before ultimately airing on Fox in 2004. As MacFarlane noted in a special intro to the episode's first airing, the story focused on "Peter Griffin's misconceptions of the Jewish community," reaffirming that this is satire depicting a Jewish stereotype but isn't intended to endorse that perspective.

However, that wasn't the end of the controversy surrounding "When You Wish Upon a Weinstein."