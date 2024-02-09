The Story Behind The Best Episode Of The Simpsons, A Conan O'Brien Masterpiece

In the 1993 "The Simpsons" episode "Marge vs. the Monorail," the corrupt nuclear power plant owner Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) is busted by the EPA for stuffing glowing toxic waste into trees at the local park (the trees sprout tentacles and the squirrels gain eyeball lasers). As punishment, Mr. Burns is fined $3 million, which he happens to have in his wallet. Springfield, suddenly flush with cash, has a town meeting debating what to spend it on. Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) proposes that they use the money to fix up pothole-strewn Main Street, but a mysterious flim-flam man named Lyle Lanley (Phil Hartman) interrupts her. Using a broad smile and heaps of smarmy charm — and a "Music Man"-style musical number — Lanley convinces Springfield to spend the money on a monorail that he will build himself.

Clearly, Lanley is a con man who sells shoddy monorails to unsuspecting cities and then skips town before his low-rent transportation fails. In a hilarious twist, Lanley's old targets fall into dystopian ruin. "Marge vs. the Monorail" is hilarious, odd, and came from a time when "The Simpsons" was firing on all cylinders. /Film recently declared it to be the best "Simpsons" episode of them all, which is no small feat, given that the series is about to enter its 2,145th season.

"Marge vs. the Monorail" was written by Conan O'Brien, then a staff writer on the series, and directed by longtime animation veteran Rich Moore. In 2020, Vice interviewed the makers of "Marge vs. the Monorail" to get the full story of its making, and where the initial idea came from.