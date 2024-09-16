The Big Bang Theory: The Biggest Changes From The Unaired Pilot

"The Big Bang Theory" enjoyed a 12-season run as one of the most popular sitcoms on television, but you might not know that the pilot that ultimately aired on CBS wasn't creator Chuck Lorre's first attempt at the project. That unaired original pilot? It's pretty weird, objectively bad, and very different from the show most fans recognize.

In the pilot of "The Big Bang Theory" that made it to air, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) head home from an "errand" — they try to donate sperm to a "high-IQ" bank, only to panic and run — to find their new neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moving in across the hall. Leonard is immediately smitten with Penny, much to Sheldon's consternation, and he readily invites her into their apartment to meet their friends Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar, who almost didn't even end up playing Raj in the first place) and eat some lunch. From there, Leonard's pursuit of Penny escalates as he tries to get her TV back from an ex-boyfriend, at which point Sheldon (sort of) accepts that she's part of the group now.

Okay, so let's step back: what happens in the strange original pilot, and how is it different from what we all ended up seeing? From a radically different take on Penny to the music to the set, here are all the things that changed after the first "Big Bang Theory" pilot crashed and burned.