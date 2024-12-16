Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Had A Big Worry About Playing George Cooper Sr.

It has to be intimidating joining the cast of any primetime network television show, because you're guaranteed to be seen by millions at the very least and if you don't do well, it could mean the end of the show (and steady paychecks). So just imagine what it must feel like to join the cast of a series that's the prequel to one of the most popular sitcoms of all time — the need to impress would be unreal. That's exactly what "Young Sheldon" star Lance Barber faced when he signed on to play the Cooper family patriarch, George Sr. on the CBS spin-off series of "The Big Bang Theory." It was probably pretty terrifying knowing just how high the fandom's expectations were while also trying to establish a new series, but thankfully Barber had nothing to worry about because "Young Sheldon" became a hit on its own with a pretty different tone from its parent series as it evolved.

Although "The Big Bang Theory" revealed that George Sr. died of a heart attack in 1994, when Sheldon was 14, and the seventh season of "Young Sheldon" confirmed George's death by killing the character and even showing his funeral (with a fun cameo from Barber in disguise), there is always the chance that Barber could appear in future "The Big Bang Theory" spin-offs. He could even potentially appear in "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which follows his character's son, George Jr., or "Georgie," played by Montana Jordan. Barber might have been nervous about playing the character in the beginning, but now he's a vital part of the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, turning the awful George Sr. of Sheldon's "Big Bang Theory" memories into someone a lot more lovable.