The 5 Best It's Always Sunny Side Characters, Ranked

"The gang" on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are five of the most extreme, ridiculous, poorly behaved people in television history. While the show is so much more than just a show about terrible people, it is admittedly populated by some pretty awful human beings. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are pretty entertaining all on their own, but they also have to interact with other people, which means expanding the "Always Sunny" world with more weird and wild characters. There are dozens of recurring characters that appear throughout the show's 16 seasons, but some of them have made their mark more than others, either as willing accomplices in the gang's schemes or as their unfortunate targets.

There aren't really many decent people who engage with the gang for long without being broken or simply bailing on the situation, so most of the characters who have really stuck around are just as deranged as the gang in their own, unique ways. Whether they're as bizarre as the inbred, milk-drinking McPoyles or they're just the unlucky object of Charlie's obsession, like the poor unnamed Waitress, one thing unites all of the characters in the gang's orbit: They've all been permanently changed by the gang in some way. Of these inhabitants of the show's fictional Philadelphia, some have almost managed to hold their own against the gang over the years and have made an impact on the series, bringing the laughs. So who's the best of the worst Philly has to offer? Let's take a look at the five best "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" side characters.