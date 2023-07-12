It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Brings In The Characters We've Been Waiting For

This article contains spoilers for season 16, episode 7 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" tend to have a pretty intense effect on anyone they interact with, especially if they were a little strange to begin with. Some of these characters have become as beloved as the gang themselves. The cast of wild characters has grown, but so far in season 16, they've been absent, save for Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby), the former Catholic priest whose interactions with the gang led him down a path of misery and destitution. (There was also a pretty big Uncle Jack appearance, but I'm not sure his character is exactly beloved...)

In the latest episode, "The Gang Goes Bowling," fans are treated to appearances by a whole slew of "Sunny" regulars, including the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), and the McPoyles! The episode is a battle of the sexes, pitting the girls' bowling team (the "Frigeit B****es") against the boys' (the "Hanging Monster Dong Lucky Strike Chili Cheese Fryers"), and it gives all of the wacky side characters a chance to go wild.

With so many of the best of "Always Sunny" appearing in the episode, it doesn't really matter who wins the bowling match because we all win.