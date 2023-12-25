Why It's Always Sunny Refuses To Reveal The Waitress' Real Name

The side characters on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" can sometimes be just as funny or even funnier than the gang themselves, and one of the most beloved of them all is The Waitress, played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis. The Waitress has been a part of the series since the beginning, appearing in the very first episode, "The Gang Gets Racist," but her real name has never been revealed. (There was a pretty funny fake-out in the season 7 episode "The High School Reunion Part 1," in which Frank steals a nametag meant for Nikki Potnik, and fans assumed that was The Waitress's nametag, but alas, that was quickly debunked by writer and star Glenn Howerton.) There aren't many other characters on the series that don't have revealed names, so what gives? Why have they kept the identity of The Waitress a secret for all of these years?

On an episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast," where Ellis joined writers and stars Charlie Day (who is also married to Ellis), Rob McElhenney, and Howerton (along with writer/producer Megan Ganz) to discuss all things The Waitress, the character's real name came up in conversation. It turns out that they've known her name for a very long time, but there's a pretty solid reason why it's never been revealed.