Why It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Got Rid Of Cricket's 'Freddy Krueger Face'

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has an incredible cast of characters that fill out the world around the central group, "the gang," and few are as funny or tragic as Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara, played by the fabulous David Hornsby. Hornsby is also a writer and co-producer, bringing his slightly twisted sense of humor to the series in more ways than one, but it's hard to deny his impact as Cricket. The first time fans met Cricket, he was a handsome young priest who had intense unrequited feelings for Dee (Kaitlin Olson). He went to high school with the gang, which is where he earned the nickname "Rickety Cricket" because of his leg braces, and they only continue to make his life worse as the years go on. After Dee convinced him to leave the church and told him that her love for him was only because he was a priest and unattainable, he started doing drugs, became homeless, and essentially fell apart. Then the gang trapped him in a burning apartment during a botched beef-ending Thanksgiving dinner, leaving him horrifically scarred.

Those scars, when first revealed in season 10, are really pretty intense. The entire side of Hornsby's face is covered in thick, knotted scar tissue, and half of his hair is missing. As time has passed, the scars have gotten less pronounced, but why? On an episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" where Hornsby joined the guys of the gang and writer/co-producer Megan Ganz to chat about the series, Hornsby revealed the reasoning behind toning down Cricket's serious scarring.