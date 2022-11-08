Mythic Quest's David Hornsby On Their First Christmas Episode And Acting With Joe Manganiello [Exclusive Interview]

I'm a really huge fan of the season 1 episode, "A Dark Quiet Death," and it's impossible not to think about it a little bit as a cautionary tale as the Mythic Quest movie kicks into gear this season. So I'm curious, how much is that episode referred to in conversations with the writers' room? Is it a narrative touchstone at all?

I mean, that comes up, if only ... once we've done it, we're looking to move on from it and do something different. The only similarity would be that it tackles doing a breakaway episode where we break away from our regular "Mythic Quest" story. But I don't think we're looking to repeat ourselves in any way. So looking to do another breakaway episode, we want to make sure we don't do something like that, which we want to respect for that episode. Is that what you mean?

Yeah! Well, I think also in terms of the duo in that episode, like I said, it's almost a cautionary tale, right? So we're seeing what they did and where they ended up. So now seeing "Mythic Quest" take off in that way, it's hard not to think about, how are Ian and Poppy not going to make those same mistakes?

No, we don't reference that, but I see what you mean. We wouldn't want to just recreate the same story, but we do use them as a cautionary tale, I think at the end of season 1, where he says, "These two people were here before us and they screwed up, and I don't want that to happen to us."

So I think we have kind of referenced it in a way where we would move on from that, because we wouldn't want to put that same story in new form. But certainly, there is a cautionary tale there that they have to heed.