Guillermo Del Toro Has A Nearly Unrecognizable Cameo In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Guillermo del Toro might be one of the most acclaimed living directors, but he's also a big fan of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He loves the show so much that he offered star and co-creator Charlie Day a role in his 2013 action film "Pacific Rim" in exchange for a small cameo on the show. Del Toro has actually appeared in several episodes of the comedy series, but even diligent fans may not have recognized him. As a fan of transformative special effects, the filmmaker's disguise prevented most viewers from recognizing him. Believe it or not, del Toro actually portrays the terrifying patriarch of the McPoyle family, Pappy McPoyle.

The "Pan's Labyrinth" director first appears in the third episode of season 8, "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre," which takes place at Dennis' (Glenn Howerton) ex-wife Maureen's (Catherine Reitman) disastrous wedding to Liam McPoyle (Jimmi Simpson). The season was written and shot soon after Day shot his part of "Pacific Rim." Del Toro insisted that he wanted to appear on "Sunny" upon his first meeting with Day, but Day wasn't sure if he was being serious.

"Guillermo is a big 'Sunny' fan and it's why he offered me the part in 'Pacific Rim' and, when I went to meet with him, he said, 'Oh, I want you to be in my movie and in return I'd love to be on 'Sunny,”" Day revealed to CBR. "We joked about it the whole time we were filming because he was beating me up pretty bad day after day and he said, 'Oh, I can't wait to see what you're going to do to me,' but I never knew whether he was totally serious and really wanted to do an episode, or whether that was his way of joking around."