How It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Prepped Charlie Day To Direct Fool's Paradise

Charlie Day is making his directorial debut with "Fool's Paradise," a scathing love letter to Hollywood that features one of Ray Liotta's final performances. The ambitious comedian also wrote and starred in the film. It might seem like a lot to take on for a first-time filmmaker, but Day has been taking on all of these roles for years on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the longest-running live-action sitcom to date. The multi-hyphenate talent has had more than enough training for his first feature, and he has his successful FX series to thank.

The boundary-pushing comedy series was created by Day and his friends Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, both of whom co-star in the series as well. All three have stayed incredibly hands-on throughout their nearly two decades on air and have each written about a third of the episodes. "When you don't like a 'Sunny' episode, it's entirely my fault and Rob's fault and Glenn's fault; it's no one else's fault," Day confessed to Backstage. "Those are the risks that are nice to take."

Although Day has also been credited as an executive producer for a large chunk of the series, he has never directed an episode — unlike his co-creators. This might be because, for a long time, Day saw the show solely as a vehicle for his acting.

"It was 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' that gave me the confidence to say, 'Okay, well, I don't always have to be making something just [to have a project] to act in," he explained. "I can make something for the thing itself to be unique and worthy of people's time."