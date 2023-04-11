Fool's Paradise Trailer: Charlie Day Stars In A Showbiz Comedy With One Of Ray Liotta's Final Roles

The long wait for Charlie Day fans is finally over, and the trailer for his directorial debut, "Fool's Paradise," is finally here! Previously titled "El Tonto," the film has been in development for years and underwent significant reshoots during the early part of the pandemic, but now we're finally going to get a chance to see what Day's film is really going to look like. "Fool's Paradise" is a bit of a farce, following a man (Day) who has lost the ability to speak — due to mental illness — and who just so happens to look like a method actor who's being a total pain in his publicist's behind (also Day). The actor and his publicist (Ray Liotta in one of his final roles) manage to make the mute man a star, although that's going to cause plenty of hilarity given his whole non-speaking situation.

Day wrote and directed the film, which also stars Liotta, Ken Jeong, Edie Falco, Kate Beckinsale, Common, Jillian Bell, Jimmi Simpson, Jason Sudeikis, Dean Norris, and John Malkovich. Eagle-eyed "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fans can also spot several of Day's cast-mates in the trailer below, including Glenn Howerton and Day's wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis.