Charlie Day Offers An Update On His Directorial Debut, Formerly Titled El Tonto [Exclusive]

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day is making his directorial debut. The film, which he also wrote and stars in, was originally called "El Tonto," but has since been changed. To what, we don't know yet, but our own Danielle Ryan spoke to Day about a whole lot of things in her recent interview with him here on /Film. In addition to talking about "It's Always Sunny" and his new gig with Mountain Dew, they spoke about his movie and the changes he made to it with the help of a very important friend.

The untitled film stars Travis Fimmel, Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Katherine McNamara, Ken Jeong, Glenn Howerton, John Malkovich, Ray Liotta, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jillian Bell, and Edie Falco, as well as Day himself as "The Fool."

Day was asked about any updates for the film. He said: