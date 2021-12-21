I Want You Back Trailer: Charlie Day And Jenny Slate Scheme In This Revenge Rom-Com

What came first, the movie title or the trailer song? The world may never know, which is fine, because we have more important questions to answer. For example, why do rom-com schemers always think it's a good idea to go forth with their unhinged plans?! "I Want You Back" is another classic case of two friends falling in love while trying to reclaim relationships they don't realize are already over. The culprits are Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate), two total strangers who meet after being unexpectedly dumped on the same weekend. At first, they're scheme free, just two lonely hearts looking to give their misery some company. "We're each other's sadness sisters," Emma declares, as they decide to call each other whenever their unresolved break-up devastation returns (which is often). And after many late night calls, karaoke and some bar hopping, the chaos truly begins.

Upon discovering that their exes have started seeing other people, Emma and Peter hatch a grand master plan to destroy those relationships so they can be with the people they love. Is this a healthy way to handle a breakup? Heck no, but it sure sounds entertaining! So Emma attempts to seduce the new boyfriend of Peter's ex, while Peter befriends Emma's ex and they sabotage the respective relationships. "I Want You Back" sounds cliche, with a sprinkle of contrived and a lot of predictable, but I wouldn't have my rom-coms any other way. Plus, Day and Slate are a pair of well-known comedians, bringing extra humor to a film penned by "Love, Simon" writers and "This Is Us" showrunners, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The supporting cast includes Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo, Gina Rodriguez, Mason Gooding and — very importantly — Manny Jacinto, as the romantic lead we've always known him to be, ever since he first wooed us all on "The Good Place," with chatter about jalapeño poppers and football. All the factors are adding up to a solidly entertaining result — and I haven't even gotten to the hit trailer song (which I assume plays in every other scene of this movie).

"I Want You Back" premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. You can read the official synopsis below.

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, "misery loves company," but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes' new relationships and send them running back to their arms.