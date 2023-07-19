It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 Is Based On A Real-Life Glenn Howerton Breakdown

This article contains spoilers for the season 16 finale of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

There's nothing in entertainment quite like a Dennis Reynolds freakout. Actor Glenn Howerton, who has played the volatile bartender for 16 seasons, has made an art out of depicting Dennis's blind, untethered rage. There have been many instances of Dennis completely losing his temper in hilarious ways, from screaming about the aquatic capabilities of a Range Rover to demanding people recognize that he is a five-star man, but the season 16 finale might have given us the best extended Dennis freakout yet. Not only do we get to watch the golden god slowly build up pressure leading to a beautiful explosion over the course of the entire episode, but the episode is inspired by something that actually happened to Howerton in real life.

On the "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack" episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast," Howerton shared the story of a very frustrating weekend where everything seemed to go wrong, and it all started with his Tesla and one fussy little key fob. Life often imitates art, but in this instance, art absolutely imitated life. It was probably pretty fun for Howerton to get to dig into his real-life rage for inspiration, which helped make Dennis's total tantrum even more satisfying.