One Of Kaitlin Olson's Favorite Always Sunny Moments Involved A Lot Of Vomit

Here's a really strange random fact about me: I grew up with emetophobia, the intense fear of vomit and vomiting. The very idea of blowing chunks got my anxiety going, which is what makes my deep, abiding love for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" kind of hilarious. You see, there is a lot of vomiting, gagging, and spitting up on "It's Always Sunny." There are some amazing puke-filled moments, of course, like Charlie (Charlie Day) spewing all over his date because he swallowed fake blood capsules, or Dennis (Glenn Howerton) barfing while dancing because he did a bunch of shots rapid-fire. It turns out that in the right circumstances, vomit can be really funny, and in the case of "It's Always Sunny," the funniest yakking usually comes courtesy of Sweet Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson.

Dee is often the one put through the grossest of gags, like getting stuck in a bog or covered head-to-toe in fake blood, but in season 13, there's a puke-filled moment that apparently really tickled Olson's funny bone. In an FX promo video for the season, the actor revealed one of her favorite sequences, and despite it being really gross, it is in fact ferociously funny.