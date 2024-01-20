It's Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson Really Ate An Entire Cake For The Gang Broke Dee

Kaitlin Olson of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" doesn't get enough credit for her comedic skills or her willingness to really give her all for a performance, whether that means injuring herself for one of the show's many ridiculous stunts or shoveling vast quantities of baked goods into her mouth. In one of the series' darker episodes, "The Gang Broke Dee," the gang berates Olson's character Dee for eating a cake that she found in the garbage after Charlie had thrown it out. She's also drinking hard liquor straight from the bottle and chain-smoking cigarettes, so she's given up on life in a way that she never had before, and Olson really sells it. There was probably water or soda in the whiskey bottle, but she had to actually house all of that cake, and apparently they did quite a few takes.

In an interview with Yahoo TV back in 2013, Olson shared the story behind some of her wilder "Always Sunny" moments and revealed that she ate a whole lot of cake for "The Gang Broke Dee" — almost enough to break Olson! There's a lot of intense eating on the series, ranging from Dee chomping down on a Philly cheesesteak in "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters" to Charlie's deranged sub sandwich destruction in "Hundred Dollar Baby," but it sounds like the cake really takes the, uh, cake.