The Gross Dee Gag In It's Always Sunny The Gang Wishes They'd Done Differently

Starring in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" as the butt of every bird joke, Kaitlin Olson has done her share of gross-out comedy. The comedian was originally hired to be the feminine voice of reason on the show, but she had a different vision for the role. Olson is an incredible physical comedian and is unafraid to put her body on the line for a bit — she was even pregnant when she performed one of her most memorable moments in season 6. But even though the actress is a total trooper, there was one icky bit in season 5 that the series creators wished they had handled with more consideration for her.

For those who don't know, the series creators of "Sunny" are also Olson's co-stars: Glenn Howerton, who plays Dee's brother, Dennis; Charlie Day, who plays Dennis' friend Charlie Kelly; and Rob McElhenney, who plays their friend Mac and is also married to Olson in real life. Even though Dee was originally supposed to be the "straight man" of the group, Olson would only join "Sunny" on one condition: That her character be just as crazy as the others.

"In the beginning, before Season 1, I almost didn't take [the role], because I was reading the scripts, and Dee was the voice of reason, and they all were really funny," the actress recalled in an interview with Yahoo News. "I said, 'With all due respect, I just don't want to play that character. I don't want to be the voice of reason.' It just wasn't what I was interested in doing."

This decision definitely changed "Sunny" for the better, but there are times where Olson might regret that decision — and one particularly tough day of shooting in season 5 was one of those times.