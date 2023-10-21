Why It's Always Sunny (Mostly) Decided To Drop The Philadelphia Accent

The characters on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are all Philly natives who have lived in the city for their entire lives, but none of them really seem to speak with a Philadelphia accent. Only one cast member is actually from Philadelphia, and even he doesn't have much of an accent, so what gives? On the episode of the "Always Sunny Podcast" where Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton discussed "Mac and Charlie Write a Movie," the trio revealed why the characters don't speak with traditional Philly parlance other than the occasional slip from McElhenney, who grew up there. It turns out that the Philly accent is really unusual and not only would it be difficult for the actors to nail it, but audiences might not believe it's real.

If you ask a dozen Americans from around the country what a Philadelphia accent sounds like, you'd probably get a dozen very different responses, so the guys were probably onto something when they decided to tone down the accents as much as possible. It's hard to imagine the quick back-and-forth and yelling on the series with strong Philly accents on top ... they might have had to include subtitles for everyone not from the City of Brotherly Love.