Kaitlin Olson's Real Life Pregnancy Made One It's Always Sunny Scene Extra Difficult

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has some hilarious dialogue, but the physical comedy is a huge highlight of the series. From Frank falling out of a window to Dee's constant retching, some of the most memorable moments of the show are totally silent. Charlie Day might have starred as a silent comic in "Fool's Paradise," but the real slapstick artist of the group is Kaitlin Olson, who plays the intolerable Sweet Dee.

Olson has proven time and time again that there's no line she won't cross for a good joke, even if it means putting herself in physical danger. In fact, one of Dee's biggest moments of physical comedy was filmed while Olson was well into her first pregnancy — and it may have caused some permanent damage to her stomach.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress joined the "Sunny" cast when it was picked up for series by FX and immediately made some changes to her character. Originally written as the nagging straight woman in a group of unruly men, the comedian insisted that her character be just as outrageous as the rest of the gang.

"Let the world be the voice of reason, and let us be ridiculous," she recalled telling her co-stars in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Dee also quickly became a highly physical character. She sports a neckbrace in the season 2 premiere and a metal back brace in the season 3 episode "The Aluminum Monster vs. Fatty Magoo." The corporal comedy of her character was inspired by Olson herself. "Our idea of Dee was not as physical as Kaitlin is," her husband, co-star and showrunner Rob McElhenney told Buzzfeed. "It's something we sort of found with the way she carries herself."