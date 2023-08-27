Mac's Coming Out Dance In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Took Some Serious Training

After months of preparation, the actor was finally able to begin rehearsing with choreographer duo Alison Faulk and Leo Moctezuma. Faulk had worked with the "Sunny" cast previously on the "Magic Mike" episode from season 12, "PTSDee." McElhenney insisted he had "zero ability to dance" before he started rehearsing with Faulk, as he relayed to Vulture. Despite his hesitations, the choreographer saw promise in him. After a while, the actor wasn't just able to dance — he actually enjoyed it. It's a good thing, too, because those rehearsals spanned two-and-a-half months, multiple times a week for hours on end.

"They were so patient. It got to the point where I was looking forward to working with them at the end of each day," McElhenney continued. "It didn't feel like work or exercise that I didn't want to do."

Even though McElhenney did a lot of training to pull off this dance number, he still didn't want to be the only one on stage. Professional dancers have years of training, whereas he had only had a few months. He knew that if he wanted to execute the dance well, rather than let the joke lie in his inability to perform, he would need a more experienced partner.

"If I did it by myself and if I couldn't pull it off, then it would just come across as funny," the "Sunny" co-creator clarified. "If we got a trained dancer — in our case, incredible dancer and ballerina Kylie Shea — then hopefully everybody's watching her. My purpose in the dance is to exalt her and make her look as good as possible."

But why didn't McElhenney want the dance to "just come across as funny?" Why was it worth it to go through all this extra trouble when the more obvious comedic option would have been a low-budget, poorly executed attempt akin to "The Nightman Cometh?"