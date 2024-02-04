No, Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Play Cricket On It's Always Sunny, But You Might Recognize Who Does

Of the many secondary characters in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," none has had quite as much interaction with the gang as Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara. The character first appeared in the season 2 episode "The Gang Exploits a Miracle," where fans got to know him as a former high school classmate of the younger members of the gang who had an intense infatuation with Dee (Kaitlin Olson). Called "Rickety Cricket" because he wore leg braces throughout high school, he had gone on to become a priest, but his reunion with the gang led him on a downward spiral that would lead to him becoming a drug-abusing pimp with burn-related facial scarring who lives under a bridge. Over the years, he's debased himself in just about every way, making "Sunny" fans double over with laughter in the process.

Unfortunately for the guy who plays him, it's apparently a pretty thankless job, as most of the internet seems to think that ole Cricket is played by "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. While Culkin and Cricket do bear some similarities, at least before Cricket's horrifying burn accident anyway, the actor doesn't perform on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." So who plays Cricket, anyway, and what has Culkin been up to?