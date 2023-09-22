There's A Video Game From It's Always Sunny That Was Playable In Real Life

Once upon a time, in a land where the beer flows as freely as expletives are loosed, the gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" became addicted to an online video game. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) all became obsessed with a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), forgoing many of their basic needs in order to take care of their digital villages in the season 8 episode "Charlie Rules the World." (Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, wants nothing to do with the game and goes on his own adventure.) The episode is hilarious, with the members of the gang battling one another online and in the real world to try and have the most powerful online avatar. And for a little while, fans of the series could join in on the ridiculous fun.

Back in 2012, when "Charlie Rules the World" first aired, fans could log onto the now-defunct Techpocalypse website and create their own avatar, exploring the game and even running into the characters made by the gang. It wasn't the most in-depth game in the world, but it was still pretty cool to see something from the TV world cross over into our own.