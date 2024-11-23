Why Jim Parsons Found His Young Sheldon Finale Cameo Weird

So, what is Sheldon up to when he shows up as Old Sheldon on "Young Sheldon," gray hair and all? He's reflecting on the death of his father, George Cooper Sr. (played on "Young Sheldon" by Lance Barber), whose funeral is a major part of the show's final episodes. As Sheldon muses on his father's legacy — and the fact that, during "The Big Bang Theory," he doesn't speak fondly of his dad — he makes a surprisingly emotional confession. "For a long time I focused on my father's shortcomings," Old Sheldon says in the episode. "Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot. I didn't say it at his funeral but I can say it now. I loved my father, I will miss him forever."

In a May 2024 interview with Glamour, "Young Sheldon" executive producers and co-showrunners Steve Molaro and Steve Holland weighed in on Sheldon's approach to fatherhood and what it was like to reunite with Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons (Holland and Molaro both worked on "The Big Bang Theory" as well). As far as Sheldon and Amy's timeline, Holland said it's a little fuzzy, but they had some thoughts: "We don't say, but their kids in our minds are probably 11 or 12. So we're probably maybe five or six-ish years in the future from now. But it's unspecified."

So, what was it like for Molaro and Holland to work with Bialik and Parsons? They loved it. "It was wonderful," Molaro gushed. "We interact with Jim all the time because he's the narrator on our show [...] but to see him as Sheldon on the set with Mayim, it was emotional and surreal and exciting. It was the best day." Holland agreed, saying that both actors — but especially Parsons — slipped back into their characters seamlessly. "They're such good actors and so smart to watch, so to see the choices they're making at each moment was really fun to watch," Holland added. "There's a physicality to Sheldon, in the way Jim has always performed, and it's different than only having him do the voiceovers. Seeing him there in person really brings the character back."