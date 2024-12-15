Why Young Sheldon Isn't In The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Thanksgiving Episode

In an earlier interview with TVLine, Holland explained that he's definitely open to the idea of bringing Armitage's Sheldon in for an episode, but that it would have to have a good reason since he's in California. "If we can find a story where he is used to inform our characters, then that's great," as Holland put it, though it's best to not hold your breath. On his end, Armitage told TVLine that he's interested in returning if asked, but he's also just as content to enjoy the characters and storytelling on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as a viewer, stating, "If I got a call to go back, that'd be so much fun." So, if Holland comes up with the right story, it could absolutely happen.

These conditions sound a lot like Barber's, who has said that he would return as George Sr., most likely in a flashback unless there's some weird zombie nonsense going on. For now, however, there are still plenty of great Coopers on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" played by a wonderful cast of actors. Again, Craig T. Nelson, folks! That's Coach from "Coach"! As far as sitcoms go, that's pretty much royalty.

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premieres new episodes Thursdays on CBS and the next day on Paramount+.