Where You've Seen The Cast Of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Before

The second major spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" — which itself is a spin-off of the spin-off "Young Sheldon" — gives away the game right there in the title. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" gives Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who got married in season 7 of "Young Sheldon," the spotlight as they try to navigate a life together as young parents. The thing is because Chuck Lorre keeps expanding the Sheldon Cooper Cinematic Universe (the SCCU?) even though Sheldon Cooper's future is firmly established thanks to The Big Bang Theory — where Jim Parsons plays Sheldon — we already know that Georgie gets married and divorced twice, hence the words "first marriage" in that title.

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premieres on October 17 on CBS and is set to bring back a bunch of "Young Sheldon" veterans, not to mention adding in some new faces — and at least one major "Young Sheldon" role was actually recast for the new series. (One major role also won't be a factor; Lance Barber's George Cooper Sr. dies at the end of "Young Sheldon.") So where have you seen the ensemble cast of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" before?