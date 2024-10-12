Jim Parsons Reveals If He'd Play The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper Again

Even though it might not be everyone's bag, there is no denying the popularity of "The Big Bang Theory" as well as its spin-off "Young Sheldon." Both had ridiculously long runs that defy the norms of the streaming era, where shows are lucky to run for three short seasons. A huge part of what makes these titles retain a loyal audience is the love viewers have for Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons. But with both shows now in the books, would Parsons consider returning as Sheldon yet again?

E! News asked Parsons what it would take to get him to do a "Big Bang Theory" sequel series following his cameo in the "Young Sheldon" series finale, which aired on CBS in May 2024. The actor was blunt saying "reincarnation" before adding "the next lifetime," just to punctuate his point. He did so with a laugh before elaborating a bit on his stance with the following:

"Look, never say never to anything. Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so."

Parsons very much seems to be done with the role of Sheldon. It's also not hard to see why. "The Big Bang Theory" series finale aired in 2019, serving as a send-off for those characters. While most everyone else moved on to other acting ventures, Parsons stayed in this universe as the narrator and an executive producer on "Young Sheldon." All told, this character has dominated nearly two decades of his life. That's a gift most actors will never know, but it's also a long time to spend doing some version of the same thing.