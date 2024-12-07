Young Sheldon's Co-Creator Was Concerned About A Key Creative Decision

"The Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" is all about Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) path from a child prodigy to Jim Parsons' adult version of the character. The prequel approach allows for the inclusion of familiar elements like Parson's narration and numerous allusions to the character's well-known traits and tics, but it also gives creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro an opportunity to approach the popular Sheldon in an entirely fresh way. However, making the show wasn't completely without challenges. In an interview with The New York Times, Molaro described one of the things about "Young Sheldon" he initially worried about the most:

"At the time, there were lots of concerns — Chuck and I were just trying to figure out how a single cam worked."

Apart from the obvious changes in setting, tone, and characters, the single-camera approach is indeed one of the most obvious differences between "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon." In fact, the former is so notorious for its multi-cam approach that in 2019 it became the longest-running multi-camera sitcom ever. As such, it's fairly understandable that there were concerns about the single-camera production approach.