The Best Young Sheldon Episode According To IMDb Will Make You Cry

It's always a nice surprise when a spin-off ends up really becoming its own thing, and "The Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon" grew tonally and narratively to do just that. The series was told using a frame narrative where the adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) was looking back upon his young life as he wrote a memoir, and the story is a bit more sentimental as a result. Instead of the rapid-fire jokes of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" is more of a dramedy and even did away with the infamous laugh track and/or studio audience from "Big Bang." As young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) navigates the awkwardness of adolescence (while also being some flavor of neurodivergent), we get to know his family as well. There's his athletic and business-savvy older brother George Jr., A.K.A. Georgie (Montana Jordan), his empathetic younger twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), his overprotective mother Mary (Zoe Perry), and his football coach father, George Sr. (Lance Barber).

Some of the rough edges around the characters as referenced in "The Big Bang Theory" were rubbed off, and even the difficult relationship between Sheldon and his father was given real depth. Barber's George Sr. didn't really understand his younger son, but he tried his best to be a good dad, and that's part of what makes his death at the end of the series all the more tragic. In the ambitious penultimate episode, "Funeral," Sheldon looks back on saying goodbye to his father, and it's fantastic television. So fantastic, in fact, that it's the best episode in the series (at least according to user reviews on IMDb). The second half of the finale, "Memoir," which had Parsons appear in a cameo, ranked at number 3, but there's just something special about "Funeral," even if it will make you cry.