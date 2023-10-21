The Darkest Moment In M*A*S*H Was Based On A True Story

Content warning: This article discusses themes and subject matter that some readers may find triggering, including the death of children during wartime.

"M*A*S*H" was a sitcom, but it had its serious moments. In fact, the long-running Korean War series is remembered as much for its moments of heartbreaking honesty as for its jokes and pranks. There was the time when Hawkeye's dear friend is killed while writing a book called "You Never Hear the Bullet," and uses some of his final moments to tell Hawk he did hear the bullet that shot him after all. Then there was the death of Lt. Colonel Blake, whose cheerful goodbye episode famously ended with Radar's declaration that the newly retired man's plane was shot down on its way home, leaving no survivors. The latter twist became so infamous that it prompted thousands of distressed fan responses — and the scene rarely played in reruns.

These are only a fraction of the most sobering moments in "M*A*S*H," but the show's bleakest plotline came way late in the series' 11-season run: in the feature-length series finale, "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen." Like many of the show's most memorable episodes, it was based on a true story.