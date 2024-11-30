Why The Big Bang Theory Pilot Didn't Do Right By Kaley Cuoco's Penny

It's fair to say that on the Chuck Lorre sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," the female characters don't always get a fair shake. At first, the only girl in the main cast is Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, and she doesn't even get a last name until she marries Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) in season 9 (thankfully, in the show's third season, she's joined by Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch as Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rostenkowski, respectively). Still, even after the character of Penny was fully reworked for a second attempt at a pilot — she was originally played by Amanda Walsh and named Katie — the show's creative team still thinks the pilot did Penny dirty.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," both Lorre and his fellow showrunner (and executive producer) Steve Molaro said they don't feel great about how they depict Penny early in the series. "She was the ditzy blonde girl in the pilot, which is one of the things that is not great about that pilot," Molaro said of Cuoco's character. "It took a long time for her to become a person. There's an unfortunate joke about how she's a vegetarian but she loves steak. I didn't write the pilot, but those are moments where you wish you could undo a little bit of. Or you wish you had a little bit clearer picture of where we ended up going. But that's how pilots work. It's tough."

Lorre agreed but did say that they eventually figured out Penny's strength: her social smarts. "One of the most underwritten characters in the show early on was Penny," Lorre recalled. "It was really obvious immediately that we hadn't developed the character beyond the pretty girl next door, and Kaley was certainly capable of doing a great deal more than what was asked of her." He continued, "We had to make the character more fully realized. Not just for an episode, but always. [Over time] Penny had an intelligence about people, about relationships, and about sussing out a situation and understanding the dynamics of what's going on in a room."