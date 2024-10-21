The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She'd Play Penny Again

Ever since "The Big Bang Theory" ended back in 2019, fans of the CBS sitcom have frequently wondered if stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Kaley Cuoco might ever come back to the roles that made them famous. Some, like Parsons, have — he's played the oldest possible version of Sheldon Cooper on the first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," the prequel series "Young Sheldon" — but Cuoco hasn't played Penny Hofstadter since the series finale of the original show. So, what did she tell People Magazine when they asked if she'd be willing to step back into Penny's shoes?

Apparently, Cuoco is totally down to play Penny again. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career," Cuoco told the outlet in an exclusive chat. "I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre," she added. "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had. I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will." Whether or not this is a possibility remains to be seen, but there's actually a new "Big Bang" spin-off in the works with some of the original show's supporting players set to return ... so maybe fans will get to see what Penny and her on-screen husband Leonard Hofstadter (Galecki) are up to now that they've had a child.