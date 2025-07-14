Why The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Young Sheldon Was Really Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: These days, pop culture as a whole is a snake eating its own tail — or, if we're being fancy, an "ourobouros," an ancient symbol depicting exactly that which represents the circular nature of time. Everything is getting revived. The "Jurassic" franchise is on its, like, ninth sequel (which now personally offends me because I finally watched "Jurassic Park" for the first time, and it's perfect). "The Big Bang Theory" is creating its own cinematic universe (the BBTCU, if you will?) with spin-offs like "Young Sheldon," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and the forthcoming series led by Kevin Sussman, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe." As it happens, Chuck Lorre — the sitcom megaproducer behind the three titles I just listed — talked about this at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada.

"I don't want to be engaged in exploiting IP. That's bulls***. That's just trying to make money or something I've done quite well at," Lorre said (via The Hollywood Reporter), which seems like a frankly crazy thing to say when you consider that he keeps expanding the IP of, well, "The Big Bang Theory." Still, he qualified that thought with this sentiment: "What I want to do is make a good show, you know, and there's a good show to be made that is exciting and fun to work on, and will provide laughter,"

Beyond that, Lorre shared how the first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," titled "Young Sheldon" — which centers around Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, but young and played by Iain Armitage — came into existence. "I don't know if you're allowed to say his name anymore, but I walked in Les Moonves' office about 10 years ago and said, 'I have an idea for a show about Sheldon when he's 10 years old in East Texas.' And he went, 'Go do it, now.'" (Moonves, the now-former CEO of CBS, stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018, which explains Lorre's hesitance to talk about him.)

Still, Lorre is pragmatic about the entire thing. "You never get a green light because it's deep," Lorre said bluntly. "You get a greenlight because they think they can make a profit." Okay, that all tracks ... but in an oral history of "The Big Bang Theory," Lorre and a few other folks tell a different story about the inception of "Young Sheldon."