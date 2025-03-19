Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: Everything We Know About The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

The first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" that, by all accounts, isn't a prequel is starting to take shape. "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe," which got a title announcement on Wednesday, March 19, will eventually flesh out the ever-expanding universe of "The Big Bang Theory," which already saw a spin-off in "Young Sheldon" (which subsequently got its own spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage").

To be honest, there's still a lot we don't know about "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe." There aren't, as of this writing, any major plot specifics floating around, and outside of a few "Big Bang Theory" cast members returning to their roles for this new project, we don't know who else will be joining the party. Still, let's forge ahead with what we do know, including where "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" will air, who's coming back, and who's part of the creative team (spoiler alert: it's a handful of familiar names, if you're a fan of "The Big Bang Theory").