Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: Everything We Know About The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off
The first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" that, by all accounts, isn't a prequel is starting to take shape. "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe," which got a title announcement on Wednesday, March 19, will eventually flesh out the ever-expanding universe of "The Big Bang Theory," which already saw a spin-off in "Young Sheldon" (which subsequently got its own spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage").
To be honest, there's still a lot we don't know about "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe." There aren't, as of this writing, any major plot specifics floating around, and outside of a few "Big Bang Theory" cast members returning to their roles for this new project, we don't know who else will be joining the party. Still, let's forge ahead with what we do know, including where "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" will air, who's coming back, and who's part of the creative team (spoiler alert: it's a handful of familiar names, if you're a fan of "The Big Bang Theory").
The show seems to be focused around Stuart Bloom
Based purely on the title reveal, it's safe to say that "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" will be about Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), the lovable yet hapless owner of the comic book store frequented by Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, and Howard Wolowitz, played respectively by Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg. (Quick fun fact: Sussman was the original choice for Howard Wolowitz, but a previous commitment to ABC's series "Ugly Betty" made that impossible; he was later welcomed back into the fold as Stuart.) So what do we need to know about Stuart ahead of "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe?"
To put it lightly, Stuart is a very unlucky guy. Alongside Raj, he spends a lot of the show perpetually single and distinctly unhappy about that, and as far work goes, things are always touch-and-go with the comic book store. (At one point, the property even sustains fire damage after an incident involving Stuart and a hot plate.) Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Stuart becomes a pretty pivotal character — Sussman even gets upgraded to a series regular on a permanent basis in the show's 8th season — even moving in with Howard and his wife Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) and helping raise their kids. We still don't know what Stuart will be up to on this new show, though, aside from failing to save the universe.
Max will be the exclusive home of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe
Unsurprisingly, Max — the proprietary streaming service that plays host to shows from HBO and Discovery — will be the exclusive home of "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" whenever it drops. Why do I say "unsurprisingly?" Well, Max is also the exclusive streaming home of "The Big Bang Theory," paying handsomely for that honor back in 2019. Unless you still have an active cable subscription kicking around and tune into TBS (where "The Big Bang Theory" remains in syndication), Max is currently the only way to watch "The Big Bang Theory."
Max is also host to "Young Sheldon," the first major spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" that ran from 2017 to 2024, though it does share that role with Netflix (as of this writing). In any case, "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" will join the ranks of Max exclusives like "The Pitt" and "Hacks."
Four supporting players from The Big Bang Theory will anchor Stuart Fails To Save The Universe
Beyond Kevin Sussman, who's returning to the fictional version of Pasadena seen in "The Big Bang Theory?" Back when the project was first announced in October of 2024, we learned that, alongside Sussman, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn would star in the series. Lapkus will reprise her role as Denise, who works at the comic book store with Stuart before the two end up dating, and Posehn will reprise the role of Bert Kibbler, a geologist who works alongside Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard at the California Institute of Technology. (Outside of the show, Posehn is an established stand-up comedian who's appeared in projects like "The Sarah Silverman Program" and "New Girl," and Lapkus is a comedic tour de force. Go watch her YouTube series with Ben Schwartz, "The Earliest Show," and thank me later.)
After that initial announcement, we also learned that John Ross Bowie, who played plasma physicist and noted Sheldon Cooper nemesis Barry Kripke, would be returning on the then-untitled show. There's currently no word regarding Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and the show's original female lead Kaley Cuoco — who played Penny — showing up for cameos, but it's safe to say we can't fully rule that out.
The creative team behind Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is full of Big Bang Theory veterans
Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will probably be relieved to hear that a handful of creatives who worked behind the scenes on the original series are returning for "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe." Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, who actually created "The Big Bang Theory" together, will serve as executive producers on the series; since "The Big Bang Theory," the two have stayed busy. Prady was an executive producer on "Young Sheldon," and Lorre has kept creating hits like "The Kominsky Method," "B Positive," "Mom," "United States of Al," and "Bookie."
Zak Penn will join Lorre and Prady on the project, and if you're unfamiliar with Penn by name, you're probably familiar with his work. A screenwriter, Penn has worked on major projects like "X2" and "X-Men: The Last Stand," "The Incredible Hulk," "The Avengers" (where he's credited for the story alongside Joss Whedon), "Ready Player One," and "Free Guy," as well as TV shows "Alphas" and "Beacon 23," both of which he created. Penn will likely be a welcome addition to "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe," but it's also nice that Lorre and Prady will be at the helm.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe marks the third spin-off of The Big Bang Theory
Obviously, "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" isn't the first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" — that honor belongs to "Young Sheldon," the series created by Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro that asks, "what if Sheldon, but 'young?'" That series, which was led by Iain Armitage as the titular young Sheldon (and anchored by voiceovers from old Sheldon himself, Jim Parsons), was a massive hit for CBS, and it already has its own spin-off to boot. "Young Sheldon" may have ended in 2024, but that same year, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premiered, shifting the focus to Sheldon's older brother George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan), his wife Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), and their life together raising their baby daughter Constance.
Notably, though, "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" likely won't be a prequel — unlike both "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" — unless the producers subject Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie to any of those unsettling de-aging tricks used in projects like "The Irishman." (Let's hope not.) In any case, fans will be happy to return to the "Big Bang Theory" universe and reunite with Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry whenever the show premieres on Max.