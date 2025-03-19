The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Title Focuses On Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom

The next spin-off of Chuck Lorre's massively successful sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" officially has a title, and it's apparently set to focus on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played on the original series (and in said spin-off) by Kevin Sussman.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the spin-off, which will air on Max whenever it releases, will be called "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe." If you're at all familiar with Stuart's character on "The Big Bang Theory," this tracks. Stuart is sort of a lovable loser throughout the show — the word "schmuck" also feels appropriate here — and to say he can't ever catch a break is a severe understatement. Sussman was originally set to play the lead role of Howard Wolowitz, but scheduling issues and the actor's previous commitment to ABC's "Ugly Betty" meant that Simon Helberg ultimately played Howard instead. As such, Sussman's Stuart ended up being a late addition to the main "Big Bang Theory" gang as a supporting sidekick who faces his own set of struggles. That includes his comic book store being seriously damaged after an incident with a hot plate, Stuart being largely unlucky in love, and thanks to the fact that he runs a small business that's not that successful, he's always having a hard time financially.

Taken at face value, this character description doesn't necessarily sound like he'd be the best focus for a spin-off, but actually, I think this show has pretty solid potential. Thanks to Sussman's heartfelt performance, Stuart is pretty much always likable, and even if "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" features more of his ever-present stumbles, it'll be nice to see him take center stage. So, what else do we know about this new project set in the "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe (the BBTCU, if you will)?