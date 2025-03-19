The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Title Focuses On Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom
The next spin-off of Chuck Lorre's massively successful sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" officially has a title, and it's apparently set to focus on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played on the original series (and in said spin-off) by Kevin Sussman.
According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the spin-off, which will air on Max whenever it releases, will be called "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe." If you're at all familiar with Stuart's character on "The Big Bang Theory," this tracks. Stuart is sort of a lovable loser throughout the show — the word "schmuck" also feels appropriate here — and to say he can't ever catch a break is a severe understatement. Sussman was originally set to play the lead role of Howard Wolowitz, but scheduling issues and the actor's previous commitment to ABC's "Ugly Betty" meant that Simon Helberg ultimately played Howard instead. As such, Sussman's Stuart ended up being a late addition to the main "Big Bang Theory" gang as a supporting sidekick who faces his own set of struggles. That includes his comic book store being seriously damaged after an incident with a hot plate, Stuart being largely unlucky in love, and thanks to the fact that he runs a small business that's not that successful, he's always having a hard time financially.
Taken at face value, this character description doesn't necessarily sound like he'd be the best focus for a spin-off, but actually, I think this show has pretty solid potential. Thanks to Sussman's heartfelt performance, Stuart is pretty much always likable, and even if "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" features more of his ever-present stumbles, it'll be nice to see him take center stage. So, what else do we know about this new project set in the "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe (the BBTCU, if you will)?
Stuart Fails To Save the Universe will feature a few other supporting players from The Big Bang Theory
Here's some good news for Stuart: Despite the fact that he's going to fail to save the universe in this new series, he'll be joined by his girlfriend Denise, another character from "The Big Bang Theory," as played by comedic genius Lauren Lapkus. (You can take my word for it or you can go watch either Lapkus' episode of the Netflix sketch series "The Characters" and/or her entirely improvised web series with Ben Schwartz, "The Earliest Show.") We already know, from previous reports on "Stuart Fails To Save the Universe," that Lapkus will lead the series alongside Kevin Sussman, and the two of them will be joined by Brian Posehn returning as geologist Bert Kibbler (another supporting player from "The Big Bang Theory").
Now that we've got a title, we can somewhat safely assume that Sussman's Stuart will be the show's "main character," but we don't know yet if any other characters from "The Big Bang Theory" are set to return in cameo roles or anything like that. Notably, the show is technically the third spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The original show's first spin-off, "Young Sheldon," imagined a world where Jim Parsons' iconic character Sheldon Cooper was young and played by Iain Armitage. Then, when that spin-off ended in 2024, it got its own spin-off in the form of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which focuses on Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's young couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (who were supporting characters on, obviously, "Young Sheldon").
The thing I am now officially dubbing the BBTCU just keeps growing, and "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" is simply another part of it. There's no release date for the series just yet, but again, it will land on Max whenever it drops.