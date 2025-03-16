Iain Armitage's Two Favorite Young Sheldon Episodes Make So Much Sense
"Young Sheldon" actor Iain Armitage portrayed the younger version of Sheldon Cooper of "The Big Bang Theory" fame, a character made famous by Jim Parsons. For seven seasons, Armitage piled nuance and backstory revelations on the fan-favorite "Big Bang Theory" figure, which is more than enough to make him a true authority on all Sheldon Cooper-themed matters.
Knowing this, it's interesting to learn which "Young Sheldon" episodes Armitage personally thinks are the finest examples of the show's nuanced approach to Sheldon's formative years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he named two particular favorites:
"I love the geology episode that we did in season 1. We showed why Sheldon hates geology as an adult. I also love the black hole episode because it's just funny and different and weird — really out there but kind of cool to see that we can take those risks."
Season 4 episode 17, titled "A Black Hole," is an understandable choice from Armitage for the exact reason he describes. The episode revolves around the concept of alternate realities and shows the central cast living lives that differ radically from the show's usual status quo, which provides a fun example of how much "Young Sheldon" was willing to push the envelope on occasion. On the other hand, the geology episode — season 1 episode 15, "Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Woman" — is a great example of the young actor's dedication to the character. The episode is not only a character study that depicts an important moment in young Sheldon's life, but it also adds depth to a well-known piece of "The Big Bang Theory" lore.
Sheldon's aversion to geology has its roots in an old heartbreak
The adult Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" is a creature of habit as much as he is a man of many dismissive opinions. One of his most firmly-held scientific views is that geology is a subpar activity that doesn't really qualify as a field of science at all. This is treated as one of his many character quirks, but "Young Sheldon" season 1 episode 15 — titled "Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Woman" — explains that there's far more to it than just personal distaste.
The episode reveals that young Sheldon was once quite interested in the subject, thanks to a slightly older girl called Libby (Anjelika Washington of "Stargirl" fame) who was into geology and whom Sheldon quite liked. When he eventually realizes that Libby is viewing him as a small kid and there's no chance of her reciprocating his budding crush, he breaks down. This, the episode reveals, is why Sheldon came to hate geology: These events made him associate it with an early case of heartbreak.
It's easy to see why Iain Armitage likes the episode. After all, it's a perfect example of the creative decisions of "Young Sheldon" that allowed the show to take wacky concepts from "The Big Bang Theory" and spin them into genuinely touching emotional moments.