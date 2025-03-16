Iain Armitage's Two Favorite Young Sheldon Episodes Make So Much Sense

"Young Sheldon" actor Iain Armitage portrayed the younger version of Sheldon Cooper of "The Big Bang Theory" fame, a character made famous by Jim Parsons. For seven seasons, Armitage piled nuance and backstory revelations on the fan-favorite "Big Bang Theory" figure, which is more than enough to make him a true authority on all Sheldon Cooper-themed matters.

Knowing this, it's interesting to learn which "Young Sheldon" episodes Armitage personally thinks are the finest examples of the show's nuanced approach to Sheldon's formative years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he named two particular favorites:

"I love the geology episode that we did in season 1. We showed why Sheldon hates geology as an adult. I also love the black hole episode because it's just funny and different and weird — really out there but kind of cool to see that we can take those risks."

Season 4 episode 17, titled "A Black Hole," is an understandable choice from Armitage for the exact reason he describes. The episode revolves around the concept of alternate realities and shows the central cast living lives that differ radically from the show's usual status quo, which provides a fun example of how much "Young Sheldon" was willing to push the envelope on occasion. On the other hand, the geology episode — season 1 episode 15, "Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Woman" — is a great example of the young actor's dedication to the character. The episode is not only a character study that depicts an important moment in young Sheldon's life, but it also adds depth to a well-known piece of "The Big Bang Theory" lore.