The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper Originally Had A Totally Different Name

For 12 seasons and years on "The Big Bang Theory," the show's lead character Sheldon Cooper — played by Jim Parsons, whose departure from the show ultimately ended the entire series — defined the series, for better and for worse. Sheldon is a uniquely drawn character, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady (who crafted the show together) and performed perfectly by Parsons. He even won multiple Emmys for the role and the character was popular enough to get his own spin-off, "Young Sheldon," which ran for 7 seasons from 2017 to 2024. (That spin-off also has a spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and there's another "Big Bang Theory" spin-off in the works from Max.) At the same time, Sheldon can be frustrating, especially when it comes to the way he treats his friends Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), just to name a few ... although in the end, they do always accept him for the stubborn yet brilliant person he is.

Also, he was almost named Kenny.

According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Sheldon Cooper very nearly went by "Kenny" (at least for his first name; there's not any information about a potentially different last name for the character). As Radloff put it, Lorre and Prady came up with the idea that two nerds who would originally become Leonard and Sheldon would meet a beautiful girl, Penny, as she moves in across the hall from them, right away ... but the names came later, and they almost influenced the title of the entire show at first.