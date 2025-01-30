The Big Bang Theory Scored An Impressive Streaming Milestone In 2024

"The Big Bang Theory" ended its 12-season run in 2019, but apparently, it's still a major hit with audiences. According to Deadline, the series was the "most-binged" title in all of streaming in 2024 (which the outlet pulled from a Nielsen report).

According to Nielsen, "The Big Bang Theory" boasted an average of 265.5 episodes per audience member, which apparently translates to 29.1 billion minutes of streaming (which is seriously impressive). The show also managed to place seventh in all of the year's most-streamed titles, and 58% percent of its audience was from the highly valuable age group of 18 to 49. Deadline also noted that, in the Nielsen report, "most-binged" is drawn from shows that have at least 50 episodes ("The Big Bang Theory" has 279) and viewers had to spend the length of a single episode, which in the case of this series is about 20 minutes, in order to qualify. "While half-hour programs tend to be more binge-able, the level of dedication from audiences in viewing to programs across the board was astonishing," the Nielsen report read.

Again, this is sort of astounding when you consider that, in May 2025, the show's series finale "The Stockholm Syndrome" will celebrate its sixth anniversary — but it's quite clear that, as the years tick on, "The Big Bang Theory" will remain wildly popular. So why did the show call it quits in 2019, how did it end, and what spin-offs can fans of "The Big Bang Theory" binge-watch next?