The Big Bang Theory Universe Is Bringing Back Barry Kripke For A New Project

Another beloved supporting player is joining the upcoming Max spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" — Barry Kripke, the character portrayed by John Ross Bowie in 25 episodes of Chuck Lorre's hit CBS sitcom. Deadline reported this news as an exclusive.

Bowie, who originally auditioned to play Leonard Hofstadter before Johnny Galecki got the lead role but was later asked back to audition for the part of Barry Kripke, is officially on board for the currently untitled spin-off. Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, and Brian Posehn, who also all played supporting parts on "The Big Bang Theory," have been attached to this mysterious project since it was first announced.

So, what do you need to remember about Barry Kripke before this show starts airing? A colleague of Leonard and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) who also works at the California Institute of Technology, Barry is a plasma physicist and string theorist who has a seemingly intense but largely superficial rivalry with Sheldon. He also has a fairly unique speech impediment known as "rhotacism," a real issue that means people pronounce the letters "R" and "L" with a "W" sound. (Bowie has said that he tried an "Elmer Fudd voice" during his audition and it simply stuck.) Lorre and his co-creator on "The Big Bang Theory," Bill Prady, are likewise set to return for whatever this show turns out to be, so "Big Bang Theory" fans should definitely get excited over the news that Barry, as played by Bowie, is returning too.