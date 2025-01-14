The Recurring Big Bang Theory Guest Star Who Auditioned To Play Leonard

Not only did John Ross Bowie help come up with the voice for Barry Kripke during his audition, but the entire character shifted a bit when Bowie came on board. In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Bowie told Radloff the same story he told The Spectrum — namely, that he auditioned to play Leonard, lost the role to Johnny Galecki but understood, and then improvised a voice during his audition that sealed his fate (in a good way), but added some details ... including the fact that a famous "Star Trek" actor interrupted that audition.

After making Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady laugh with his "Elmer Fudd" voice, Bowie recalls, "Then there was a knock on the door and someone sticks their head in and goes, 'Chuck, there's a phone call from Leonard Nimoy.' Normally if I get my f**king audition interrupted I'm livid. This time I was like, "Listen, we just met but you should probably go take that." Luckily, it didn't affect Bowie's audition at all — and the character actually changed a bit to accommodate his cold read. "And then like half an hour later I'm driving home and I get the call that I'm supposed to show up at Warner Bros. the next day and they want to keep the speech impediment," Bowie recalled. "They've also changed the character's name to Barry because it sounds funnier with the speech impediment." Bowie went to work right away, and the rest is history.

"The Big Bang Theory," including all of Bowie's best moments as Barry Kripke, is streaming on Max now.