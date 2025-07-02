It's 2025 And I Just Watched Jurassic Park For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

Yeah. I know.

It's obviously appalling that, in 2025, at the ripe old age of 34, I'm only just now watching the original "Jurassic Park" for the first time. I've weirdly skated by without having seen it for this long, and I can earnestly say that nobody has ever directly looked me in the eye and asked, point blank, "Have you seen Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece 'Jurassic Park?'" I'm ready to reveal this genuinely embarrassing fact about myself after my colleague here at /Film, Danielle Ryan, bravely confessed that she'd never seen "Jaws" before and wrote about what it was like to watch it for the very first time. So here I am, admitting that I, a person who writes about movies and TV for a living, somehow missed "Jurassic Park."

I don't even know how to fully explain this massive, T-rex sized blind spot in my pop culture Rolodex except to say that I was 3 when the movie came out and, when I would have been the right age to watch it, I was an absolute scaredy-cat. A total wuss, if you will. There's absolutely no way I would have made it through the velociraptor-in-the-kitchen sequence without crapping myself, to be absolutely blunt. After that, I guess I just ... missed the window or something? Whatever! I'm here, now, to deliver a piping hot take: "Jurassic Park" rips, and Spielberg is a legend for a reason.

Even though literally everybody but me already knew this, I'm still here to tell you what it was like to watch this movie for the first time in 2025 ... and I'll lead with the fact that it holds up astonishingly well. Basically everything about this movie is, in terms of filmmaking, perfect, from the score to the script to the performances. In fact, I was most struck by how well the effects in this movie hold up, which just goes to show that smartly mixing practical effects, animatronics, and CGI is the best way to make an action movie.