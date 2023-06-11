I Don't Think This Jurassic Park Thing Sounds Like A Very Good Idea (Dr. Alan Grant Guest Column)

Hello? Is this thing working? Stupid computers ... can't stand them. I would much rather be using a typewriter, but this "laptop" is what my gracious host has provided me with to record my experiences, so I'll have to make do.

It makes a great deal of sense that dinosaurs have captured humanity's imagination so thoroughly and for so long. For one thing, they are perhaps the only indigenous species on this planet that Man had no hand in making extinct. For another, there's still so much we don't know about them; not just their exact look and physiological makeup, but their behavioral patterns, their social skills, their life cycles, and so on. If Mankind is by nature a being with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, the dinosaur represents the ultimate mystery; the missing link between humans and the divine within nature.

That said, this "Jurassic Park" thing sounds like an absolutely god-awful idea.

I certainly understand the interest in such a concept; the possibility of seeing a living dinosaur up close and personal is incredibly intriguing, and the inherent danger of doing so can also be easily mitigated in the name of discovery, in much the same way people study lions, bears, and the like. Yet the possibility of things getting out of control — as my fellow park tour attendee "Doctor" Ian Malcolm likes to mention every chance he gets — is just too great. The world has changed so radically, we're all struggling to catch up, and now dinosaurs and Man are suddenly thrown back into the mix together? I don't know what to expect, but my gut tells me it isn't too good.