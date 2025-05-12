How To Watch The Jurassic Park Movies In Order

Michael Crichton's novel "Jurassic Park" actually began its life as a 1983 screenplay about a graduate student that accidentally recreated a pterosaur in a lab. Crichton put it down, however, when he noticed the overwhelming volume of dinosaur media in the world. He picked it back up again when he realized that no one will ever get tired of dinosaurs and eventually turned his screenplay into his successful 1990 novel.

The rest is history. Steven Spielberg adapted "Jurassic Park" to film in 1993, and it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In the ensuing 32 years, Spielberg's film gave rise to six "Jurassic Park" sequels, two animated TV shows, two live-action shorts, and a merchandise empire that is only outstripped by those of Marvel and the "Star Wars" franchise.

The canonical, live-action entries in the "Jurassic Park" property are as follows:

"Jurassic Park" (1993) "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997) "Jurassic Park III" (2001) "Jurassic World" (2015) "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018) "Battle at Big Rock" (2019) "Jurassic World Dominion Prologue" (2021) "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022) "Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025)

The films were released in chronological order, so their release date is the best way to watch them. There is a progression of history throughout the series, as the simple discovery and resurrection of dinosaurs leads very slowly to global dinosaur occupation. One can also witness the evolution of dinosaur cloning in the first "Jurassic Park" to out-and-out human cloning in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Characters from the first "Jurassic Park" recur in later "Jurassic World" sequels, and it would be best to know who they are before watching late-stage "Jurassic" movies. It will also help if you come to see the Tyrannosaurus rex as a "good guy." Indeed, some of that dino's actions are depicted as deliberately heroic in the "Jurassic" films.

