It's 2025 And I Just Watched Jaws For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

While I knew there were some jokes in "Jaws," like the oft-imitated "You're gonna need a bigger boat," I had no idea just how funny the movie could be. "Jaws" drops us right into Amity Island on the Fourth of July weekend, where police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) is trying to keep people safe despite the fact that there's apparently a human-snacking shark lurking around the beaches. The film's pacing is immaculate, delivering tons of information with minimal exposition, and it uses a fantastic rotation of suspense building, scares and tension-relieving comedy to keep you engaged. The legendary score by composer John Williams helps keep things moving, too; combined with expert editing by Verna Fields, it helps sell the tension to the point where, despite knowing when the jump-scares were coming, I still jumped and yelped in fright. (The score arguably gets a little too bright and jaunty in the third act, leading to some tonal imbalances, but it's a tiny complaint about an otherwise incredible piece of music.)

"Jaws" is ostensibly about three men who try to stop a killer shark, but beyond that, it's also about how those in power will often put their needs and "economic concerns" above public safety, ignoring scientists and other experts in the pursuit of the almighty dollar. The bullish Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) keeps Amity's beaches open despite knowing it could easily end in bloodshed, and it makes for an apt metaphor for everything from the U.S. government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to global warming when interpreted from the vantage of the present-day. The shark is just living according to its nature, but the humans who don't protect one another from its hunger are the real monsters. I'll admit: I didn't expect such layered commentary from "Jaws," but it's pretty pointed and shockingly smart.