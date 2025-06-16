Jaws Did More Than Scare Audiences – It Taught Them How To Watch Movies

Every July 4th weekend, I, like so many others, uphold a sacred tradition: watching "Jaws." It's seasonal, it's timeless, and frankly, watching a fictional town be terrorized by the inaction of a local government that cares more about profits than people is one of the few appropriate ways to "celebrate" American independence. At the center of "Jaws," and the source of multiple generations developing galeophobia, is a large, aggressive, great white shark. The success of the film (released on June 20, 1975) invented the summer blockbuster, and 50 years later, the combination of Bruce's dorsal fin breaking the surface of the water and the resonant rumble of a John Williams-conducted tuba is enough to keep some people out of the water for good.

Like its notorious antagonist gliding into the waters off Amity Island, "Jaws" was a cinematic feeding frenzy that continued well beyond Labor Day. This wasn't just a movie; it was a moment, and cinema would never be the same. A masterpiece of suspense that birthed the legacy of Steven Spielberg, "Jaws" redefined what was possible to achieve for a "summer movie," and it also completely changed the relationship audiences had with the movies. Cinema has always been commenting on and continuing a conversation with the hopes, dreams, fears, and social anxieties of its time, but the audiences themselves weren't always having the conversations among one another. And if they were, it certainly wasn't on the scale that "Jaws" inspired.

"Jaws" has become a permanent fixture in American culture and has permeated the very language of cinema. Its popularity and evergreen messaging allow it to exist at a strange junction of myth and modernity, art and commerce, horror and history. It was a shark movie, yes, but it was also an examination of the troubling realities of American life. A politician disregarding safety for some extra tourism revenue, a coroner pressured to peddle lies to support that politician, and a scientist pleading for people to heed his warnings are foundational to the film's message. The shark is not the worst thing plaguing Amity Island, and the audience knows that.

Simply put, when it comes to "Jaws," it really is that deep, and audiences loved diving into those waters.