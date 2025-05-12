Where Was Jaws Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

In "Jaws," Amity Island appears to be both the name of the physical island and the town that sits on it (as in town, singular). There's only one Mayor, Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton), and Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) is the only chief of police. It makes sense; the story, which is about a deadly force intruding on a small town, is a lot simpler if it's only a single town.

But Martha's Vineyard is home to a few different communities. One of them is Edgartown, which was founded in 1642 and historically served as a whaling port. Much of the town of Amity in "Jaws" is really Edgartown. For example, the town square that Brody walks through early on is really the Edgartown downtown; that walk concludes with a mini ferry ride, which is Edgartown's still-in-operation Chappy Ferry.

Amity Town Hall, where Quint first introduces himself with nails on a chalkboard, is likewise Edgartown Town Hall. Meanwhile, the harbor where we first meet Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) is really Edgartown Harbor.

The "Jaws" shoot didn't stay only in Edgartown, though. The Brodys' house was filmed at the still-standing address of 265 East Chop Drive in the town of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts. Similarly, the scene where Brody and Hooper are trying to convince Mayor Vaughn to shut down the beaches, walking and speaking and circles, was shot at the Gay Head Cliffs. These are a landmark located in the small town of Aquinnah on Martha's Vineyard. The Gay Head Lighthouse can also be seen in the movie during this scene.

Quint's home, a small fisherman's shop (seen in the last portion of "Jaws" set on land) was a set built for the film, but it was built in the Martha's Vineyard fishing village of Menemsha. As the shop was reportedly too tall under local zoning requirements (it is a two-floor building as depicted in the movie), it was demolished immediately after filming wrapped.