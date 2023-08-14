The Shark Is Broken Review: The Disastrous Making Of Jaws Is Now A Broadway Play

"You always think, if you're a proud son, that you could talk to your father and you could help ... Well, I never got to that." Playing his late father onstage, Ian Shaw delivers these devastating words in "The Shark Is Broken" with matter-of-fact gruffness. His face also bears the weathered and mustached likeness of his father, the late Robert Shaw, the man who embodied the sea captain, Quint, in the 1975 watershed "Jaws."

The legends of the behind-the-scenes snafus of "Jaws" (adapted from Peter Benchley's novel) wouldn't be complete without Robert Shaw's on-set drunkenness, his documented feud with co-star Richard Dreyfuss, and a scuffle provoked by Dreyfuss tossing his alcohol into the sea (loosely dramatized in this play). With co-writer Joseph Nixon, the younger Shaw took inspiration from his father's drinking diary, family archives, and other "Jaws" sources to pen "The Shark is Broken," a comic meditation on the blockbuster's legacy and the three leads who made that legacy possible. The show premiered in Brighton, England shortly before its 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe run. After running on the West End, "The Shark is Broken" has made its splash onto the Broadway stage under Guy Masterson's direction. A "Jaws" aficionado will appreciate this one.

On the ocean east of Martha's Vineyard in 1974, a filmmaking team is shooting a film called "Jaws." The production setbacks can't be understated: over budget and over schedule, a screenplay revised on-the-fly, brewing skepticism against the newcomer director Steven Spielberg, and a malfunctioning mechanical 25-footer shark. Across the never-ending weeks aboard the Orca (the setpiece that serves as Quint's fishing boat) in between the shark's repair, the three lead actors kill time together, chat about their stage and screen careers, and push each others' buttons. Throughout this three-hander, Ian Shaw's Broadway co-stars occupy the Orca with convincing camaraderie. Alex Brightman exudes some of his "Beetlejuice The Musical" energy to Dreyfuss, who played the cocky oceanographer Matt Hooper, while an amiable Colin Donnell is the lanky Roy Scheider, who portrayed the police chief Martin Brody.