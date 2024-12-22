The 10 Highest-Grossing Movie Directors, Ranked By Box Office

The coveted IMDb's Top 250 wouldn't be anything without the directors who made the movies. Those are the daring filmmakers that said, "Nope, this is how it's going to be, and you folks are gonna love it (hopefully)," and as a result delivered some of the greatest movies ever made and more importantly, saw their project earn a few pennies at the box-office for their troubles. Visiting alien worlds, ancient civilizations or simply applying some good old-fashioned movie magic, directors have taken a variety of avenues that as a result, led audiences in droves to theatres following releases of blockbuster-making hits. But which massive success stories resulted in certain filmmakers becoming the highest-grossing movie directors ever and what was the secret to their success?

After crunching the numbers and inhaling the popcorn, these are the rare few directors who broke the bank thanks to their incredible work. Some delivered a wide variety of movies, while others found themselves a nifty franchise or two and stuck with them to become the mega successes we know them as now. To start things off, we begin with a director whose unmistakable style and love of lens flares had him revive not one but two of the most beloved franchises ever, even if fans might not have liked the results of either.