40 Years Ago, James Cameron's First Sci-Fi Classic Was A Surprise Box Office Smash

James Cameron is the unquestioned king of the box office. "Avatar" is, by a considerable margin, the highest-grossing movie of all time and, before all's said and done, it could be the only movie in history to touch $3 billion worldwide. Cameron also owns two of the other spots in the top four globally with "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Titanic." He's been doing it on the biggest scale for a long, long time. But it certainly didn't start out that way. Early on, the blockbuster maestro was simply looking for a way to meaningfully break into Hollywood.

"My contemporaries were all doing slasher-horror movies. John Carpenter was the guy I idolized the most," Cameron once admitted (per Den of Geek). "He made 'Halloween' for $30,000 or something. That was everyone's break-in dream, to do a stylish horror movie." As fate would have it, Cameron once had a terrifying dream that would inform his own stylish sci-fi movie, one that plays out like a slasher film. "It was a very slasher film type image. And it really was the launching pad for the story," Cameron said of the dream that informed his 1984 breakout hit "The Terminator."

Funnily enough, Carpenter's "Halloween" was largely influenced by a sci-fi classic, namely "Westworld." As such, Cameron's North Star for his own journey into the realm of genre filmmaking made more sense than it might seem on the surface. In any event, that little dream of Cameron's would prove to be an incredibly lucrative one. Not just because this movie was a hit, but also because it was a launching pad for one of the most impactful careers in Hollywood history.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Terminator" in honor of its 40th anniversary. We'll go over how Cameron's experience on his first film led him to this one, how he secured funding, why it was hard to convince the film's key star to sign on, what happened when it reached theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it in a modern context. Let's get into it, shall we?