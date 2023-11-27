Arnold Schwarzenegger Tried To Change The Terminator's Most Famous Line

While it's known as a sci-fi action classic, any fan of "The Terminator" knows it's basically a slasher movie with a terrifying killer robot at its center. James Cameron's 1984 breakout has been made even more terrifying by the recent advances in AI and Cameron's belief that the events in "The Terminator" could happen in real life — though that's still not quite as horrifying as whatever AI-written garbage Joe Russo helps usher into existence in the near future.

Anyway, the point is that "The Terminator," aside from being a touchstone of the sci-fi action genre, is also pretty darn scary. Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg killer is best described by Michael Biehn's Kyle Reese in the film when he says, "It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop ... ever, until you are dead," which sounds more like Michael Myers than a robot from the future.

As such, embodying this relentless killing machine required Arnie to do a lot less in the way of talking and a lot more with his body language. The actor utters a mere 17 lines in the film, amounting to 58 words overall. Of those 17 lines, one in particular has become not just a memorable "Terminator" quote but one of the most iconic lines in Hollywood histroy. After tracking Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) to a police station, the T-800 turns up to take out his target, only to be told that he can't see her. It's then he delivers the line, "I'll be back."

The phrase became so popular in wider culture that, at this point, it's hard to imagine Arnie's career without it. But if the Austrian Oak had his way, it might not have become so famous.